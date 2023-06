PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Several homes were damaged Thursday night as strong storms moved through the Pensacola area.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Galvez Street on Pensacola Beach. The fire was under control by 9:40 p.m. and out by 9:46 p.m., according to ECFR.

In that same area, homes were damaged and debris was found scattered all across DeLuna Point which is a gated community off of Fort Pickens Road.

Several roads are flooded and impassable along Pensacola Beach.