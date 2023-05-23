PENSACOLA Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach’s free Island Trolley is set to return this Friday! The Santa Rosa Island Authority is launching the open-air trolley service this Memorial Day Weekend.

The trolleys will run daily from 4 p.m. to midnight through Labor Day on September 4.

There will be three trolley running concurrently through three routes:

Eastern route : from Casino Beach to Portofino

: from Casino Beach to Portofino Western route : from Casino Beach to Park West near entrance gate to Gulf Islands National Seashore

: from Casino Beach to Park West near entrance gate to Gulf Islands National Seashore Commercial core route: from Casino Beach to Grand Marlin with stops occurring along the new access road and at Pensacola Beach Boardwalk

You can access the real-time trolley schedule:

Trolley Tracker Call 850-602-9384 and enter the trolley stop number Test SRIA and trolley stop number to 41411 Scan the QR code posted at each trolley stop

You can take a look at the trolley maps online.