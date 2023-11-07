PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The 14th Annual Pensacola Beach Art & Wine Festival is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 12.
Dozens of local artists will be set up at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk and 20 wine selections from three national wine distributors will be available. The festival is free to the public; however, to participate in the wine tasting, you must purchase a ticket and receive a wristband.
FESTIVAL LOCATION:
Tickets for the tastings are $40 and can be purchased through Friday, Nov. 10. On the event day, tickets will be $55.
Wine tastings will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 4 p.m. The Blue Levee Band will be playing from noon until 4 p.m. The entire festival will last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Wines:
Breakthru
- 19 Crimes Cali Gold Sparkling
- 19 Crimes Cali Rose
- Matua Sauvignon Blanc
- Juggernaut Chardonnay
- Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon
- Juggernaut Pinet Noir
- Alexander Valley Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon
- Penfolds Max’s Shiraz Cabernet
Maverick
- Prra Otto Soave DOC
- Donna Laura Ali Rosso
- Louis Perdrier Excellence Brut
- Breca El Nacido
- Moniker Chardonnay La Ribera
- Sexual Chocolate Red Blend
Republic National
- William Hill Chardonnay
- LaMarca Prosecco
- Mark West Black Pinot Noir
- Mark West Pinot Noir
- Locations CA
- Schmitt Sohne Riesling
The Artists
- Andrew Corrao, Andy Corrao Photography
- Brigitte Resin Art, Resin Art & Home Decor
- The Cabana Chandler • Coastal Home Accents
- Get Lit Pensacola, Permanent Jewelry
- Katrina Benzrihem, Organic, Handcrafted Jewelry
- Sandy Beach Inspirations, Nautical Glass Resin Art
- Slaybelles Design, Coastal Driftwood Art
- Taisiia Ohliger, Birchwood Art Sculptures
- Staci Miron, Ceramic & Clay Sculpture Art
- Lozt Solz, Acrylic on Wood Art & Coastal Decor
- Heather Fields, On the Water Photography
- Beachmade, Beach-Inspired Jewelry
- Kelly Lose, Handmade Jewelry & Holiday Art
- James Fear, Hand-Painted English Porcelain
- Karla Zambuto, Resin Art
- Christen Stephens, Ethically-Sourced Wearable Art
- Rebecca Bailey, Wearable Art
- Brittany Pettinato, Orchid & Mounted Plant Wall Art
- Pete Davidson, Natural Wood Beach-Inspired Carving Art
- Rhea Kessler Designs, Gyotaku Printing & Oyster Shell Art
- Collana Jewelry Co., Custom Jewelry
- A Girl With Glass Paws, Fused Glass Art
- Clause Monet Art, Acrylic Painting & Prints
- Ayse Hardman, Handmade Leather Art
- Gypsy Caravan, Resin Art & Handcrafted Jewelry
