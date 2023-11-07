PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The 14th Annual Pensacola Beach Art & Wine Festival is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 12.

Dozens of local artists will be set up at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk and 20 wine selections from three national wine distributors will be available. The festival is free to the public; however, to participate in the wine tasting, you must purchase a ticket and receive a wristband.

FESTIVAL LOCATION:

Tickets for the tastings are $40 and can be purchased through Friday, Nov. 10. On the event day, tickets will be $55.

Wine tastings will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 4 p.m. The Blue Levee Band will be playing from noon until 4 p.m. The entire festival will last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Wines:

Breakthru

19 Crimes Cali Gold Sparkling

19 Crimes Cali Rose

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

Juggernaut Chardonnay

Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon

Juggernaut Pinet Noir

Alexander Valley Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

Penfolds Max’s Shiraz Cabernet

Maverick

Prra Otto Soave DOC

Donna Laura Ali Rosso

Louis Perdrier Excellence Brut

Breca El Nacido

Moniker Chardonnay La Ribera

Sexual Chocolate Red Blend

Republic National

William Hill Chardonnay

LaMarca Prosecco

Mark West Black Pinot Noir

Mark West Pinot Noir

Locations CA

Schmitt Sohne Riesling

The Artists

Andrew Corrao, Andy Corrao Photography

Brigitte Resin Art, Resin Art & Home Decor

The Cabana Chandler • Coastal Home Accents

Get Lit Pensacola, Permanent Jewelry

Katrina Benzrihem, Organic, Handcrafted Jewelry

Sandy Beach Inspirations, Nautical Glass Resin Art

Slaybelles Design, Coastal Driftwood Art

Taisiia Ohliger, Birchwood Art Sculptures

Staci Miron, Ceramic & Clay Sculpture Art

Lozt Solz, Acrylic on Wood Art & Coastal Decor

Heather Fields, On the Water Photography

Beachmade, Beach-Inspired Jewelry

Kelly Lose, Handmade Jewelry & Holiday Art

James Fear, Hand-Painted English Porcelain

Karla Zambuto, Resin Art

Christen Stephens, Ethically-Sourced Wearable Art

Rebecca Bailey, Wearable Art

Brittany Pettinato, Orchid & Mounted Plant Wall Art

Pete Davidson, Natural Wood Beach-Inspired Carving Art

Rhea Kessler Designs, Gyotaku Printing & Oyster Shell Art

Collana Jewelry Co., Custom Jewelry

A Girl With Glass Paws, Fused Glass Art

Clause Monet Art, Acrylic Painting & Prints

Ayse Hardman, Handmade Leather Art

Gypsy Caravan, Resin Art & Handcrafted Jewelry

