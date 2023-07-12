PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Drivers coming and going from Pensacola to Gulf Breeze will now officially be traveling on the General Daniel ‘Chappie’ James Jr. Bridge.

State, city and local leaders gathered Wednesday for the re-naming ceremony, to honor the Pensacola native and first African American to reach the rank of a four star general.

The general’s family said it is an honor to see his legacy live on.

“The lengths they had to go to get the bridge completed really symbolizes his journey as well,” said James’s grand daughter Jamie Berry. “Through segregation, and as the other person said, people said that black people could not fly. Just that strength and determination. He would look up at the sky as a child and he knew he wanted to fly and he was going to get there.”

Escambia County leaders recognized the importance of naming the bridge after General ‘Chappie’ James.

“This bridge to me represents Chappie James. He was a bridge of hope to young men who could become pilots one day. He was a bridge from a little place on Martin Luther King Drive all the way to Washington DC,” said Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May. “Today he represents, and his legacy lives, because this is a bridge that continues to connect us.”

Also taking place on Wednesday, a ground breaking on what will become the General Daniel ‘Chappie’ James Jr. Memorial Plaza.

The plaza will be located at Wayside Park and will feature a statue of the general, an 80 feet tall American flag and a F-4 Phantom, the aircraft he flew during the Vietnam War.

With this, city officials and those with the General Daniel ‘Chappie’ James Memorial foundation hope to increase awareness of the hometown hero.

“This is a vital, vital arterial and trail for us. I couldn’t think of a more fitting name to be emblazed on this forever,” said Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves.