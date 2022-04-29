ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Bay Bridge multiuse path has been reopened by construction crews, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The lighted path is 10-feet-wide which includes six scenic overlooks. The overlooks each have shaded seating areas that have panoramic views of Pensacola Bay. The path was made for pedestrians and bicyclists, and motorized vehicles are not allowed on the path.

The path, which is over three miles long, sustained a lot of damage during Hurricane Sally and has been closed for repairs since the storm made landfall in September 2021.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation’s Twitter account.