PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday marked a major milestone in the construction of the new $430 million Pensacola Bay Bridge.

Pile driving for the project is complete. Construction crews drove 2,252 concrete piles into the bay floor. Each pile was brought by barge to the project site from the dedicated concrete casting yard on Bayou Chico.

The piles range in length from 60 to 210 feet and weigh between 54,000 and 189,000 pounds each. They’ve been driven into the bay floor to depths of 60 to 180 feet to provide the foundation.

Crews will now continue setting trophy pieces and beams for the remaining portions of the westbound bridge, pouring concrete for the bridge decks and completing multi-use paths adjacent to the travel lanes.

The bridge is expected to be finished by the end of 2022. When it’s all said and done, there will be three lanes of traffic in each direction going across Pensacola Bay.