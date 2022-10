PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After several years of construction, the Pensacola Bay Bridge is almost finished.

It was announced Wednesday there are only five concrete bridge decks left to pour.

When it’s all done, there will be three lanes of traffic in each direction across Pensacola Bay. Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said he expects traffic to be flowing on both sides of the bridge within the next few months.