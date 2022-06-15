PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola barber is getting ready to hit a major milestone: completing 150,000 haircuts in total after more than three decades cutting hair.

Bob Eckols, 68, has been cutting hair for almost 35 years. Eckols became a barber in 1987 to supplement his salary as a pastor and has been doing it ever since, he said. As of Wednesday morning, he was less than 100 haircuts away from 150,000.

“From year to year, month to month, I added the numbers. We have an appointment system here, so we count the names every day. I log it into the calendar,” said Eckols Wednesday. “So over the years, it’s brought me to this point of almost 150,000 haircuts. As time as gone, I’ve gotten to the point where I really enjoy it — talking to people. It’s time to get away from the house. It’s a job that’s a joy every day.”

Bob Eckols cuts a client’s hair on June 15, 2022

(Daniel Smithson/WKRG)

To get near this milestone, Eckols said it’s taken working six days a week and gaining clients who put their trust in him to give them a good cut at Creighton Road Barbershop, located at 3900 Creighton Road in Pensacola.

“I’ve done all kinds of haircuts: flattops, Princetons, fades, Mohawks, even sideways Mohawks, which is kind of a hoot,” said Eckols.

One client, Ray Coutu, has been going to Eckols’ shop for haircuts for about three years. Coutu estimates Eckols has given him 30 to 40 haircuts.

“I came here and started seeing Bob. He does a great job. He’s nice to talk to. He’s a smart guy,” said Coutu. “I’m now No. 149,935.”

Eckols said it’s “the people” who have kept him going after all these years and haircuts. Eckols hit the 100,000 haircut mark in 2010 and will likely hit the 150,000 mark sometime next week. He said he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“This is not my swan song. It’s taken me 50,000 from 2010 when I hit my 100,000 haircut. It’s taken me 12 years,” said Eckols. “Hopefully, I have another 12 years I can put in and knock on the door of 200,000.”

Eckols’ barbershop is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.