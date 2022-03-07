ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested two bank employees for fraud after they allegedly tried to steal from customers.

Tiwuan Williams, 26, and Stephon Pugh-Davis, 27, were arrested by FDLE for a scheme to defraud, criminal use of personal identification information, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The investigation began back in June 2021 after employers at the bank reported they were suspicious that internal fraud was being committed by the two employees. During the investigation, agents discovered that Williams had recruited Pugh-Davis among other employees to provide him with customer account details in order to transfer money into money laundering accounts.

The accounts are called money mule accounts. A money mule is a person who transfers money from one account as a way to launder it. Agents also discovered that Williams attempted to move more than $165,000 from over 30 customer accounts. Pugh-Davis allegedly assisted with at least 20 of these accounts.

Williams was arrested on March 4, while Pugh-Davis was arrested on March 7. Both were booked into Escambia County Jail on a $300,000 bond.