PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County music teacher and long-time band director will march Thursday morning in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Russell Bertles teaches music at A.K. Suter Elementary School in Pensacola. He was a band director for 27 years in the district, having taught at Tate High School, Ransom, Workman and Ferry Pass Middle Schools.

Bertles was selected to march with more than 400 band directors from across the country. He was the only one selected in the Northwest Florida area.

The band participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the 9/11 Plaza on Tuesday. They played “The Star Spangled Banner,” “Taps” and “Amazing Grace.”

You can find Bertles marching with the second band in the parade wearing red near the Snoopy balloon. You can watch the parade on WKRG News 5.

