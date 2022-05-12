PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola city council made a final vote Thursday night before construction starts on the city’s first outdoor skate park.

The council voted 7-0 to award the bid to Bear General Contractors, LLC which is based in Pensacola. The park will cost more than $2 million which is paid for by the city and donations from several organizations including the Tony Hawk Foundation.

The park will be named after a Pensacola skateboarder who died in 2015 after being hit by a train. The Blake Doyle Community Park will be under I-110 just south of the Pensacola Police Department.

City council members plan to discuss adding restrooms and parking spaces at a later date.