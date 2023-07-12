PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Rebuild Florida program has been awarded Pensacola more than $55 million in grant money for hurricane damage prevention projects, city officials said in a release.

Over $187 million is going to communities throughout the state that were impacted by Hurricane Sally in September 2020.

The program is part of the Florida Department of Commerce. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the grant funding Wednesday.

Nearly $40,000 will be going towards three different infrastructure projects. These projects will repair hurricane damage and strengthen existing infrastructure.

The rest of the money will go towards repairing housing and maintaining Baptist Health Care’s current campus once the main hospital relocates.

“This funding is monumental for the City of Pensacola, allowing us to complete projects that will transform our community and impact Pensacola for generations to come,” Mayor D.C. Reeves said in a news release. “I appreciate Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Commerce, Sen. Doug Broxson and state leadership for recognizing the importance of these projects and the benefits they will bring to citizens of Pensacola and our entire region.”

More details on the grant funding:

Infrastructure Projects: $39,686,539.86Hollice T. Williams Stormwater Park Project: This project will include stormwater, flood mitigation, and other green infrastructure improvements to linear park to reduce area flooding and boost community resiliency.

Port of Pensacola Infrastructure Restoration Project: This project will restore infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Sally to include rail, road, water, and stormwater drainage as well as mitigation improvements.

Fricker Resource Center Demolition and Rebuild Project: This public facility project will include the demolition and rebuilding of the Fricker Resource Center to serve various community needs, including shelter assisting with emergency preparations and response. Revitalization Projects: $10,000,000Targeted Site Acquisition and Preparation within Former Baptist Health Care Campus: This project will include targeted property acquisition and preparation for reuse of the former Baptist Hospital Campus. Baptist Health Care anticipates relocation of its main hospital, currently located at E and West Moreno Street, to its new location on Brent Lane. The purpose of this project is to address potential blighting conditions that may result from the hospital’s relocation by facilitating reuse of the former campus. The City of Pensacola was also awarded $5,861,500 through the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program.

“Today’s awards will go a very long way to get people back in their homes and build up vital infrastructure to strengthen Northwest Florida’s resiliency in the face of future storms,” State Senator Doug Broxson said in the release.