PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola was named one of 10 best places to live in Florida in 2022, according to a Forbes Advisors’ Best Places to Live in Florida in 2022.

Forbes analyzed all Florida cities by “pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors,” including:

median home price

personal income per capita

unemployment rate

crime rate

“Pensacola is one of the best places in Florida near the beach on the Gulf of Mexico with 50 miles of coastline,” reads the report. “It’s also home to a naval air station and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerobatic flight demonstration team. Major employment opportunities include financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and tourism.”

The report also mentioned how Pensacola is just an hour away from Mobile, Ala. and you can also reach New Orleans in three hours. The Blue Angels are set to take flight over Pensacola on July 8 and return on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. You can find a full 2023 Blue Angels schedule here.

Here are the statistics for Pensacola which were analyzed:

Population 53,678

53,678 Median home price $401,749

$401,749 Estimate monthly expenses $6,413

$6,413 Median income $56,199

$56,199 Unemployment rate 2.7%

2.7% Community wellness score 55/100

55/100 Criminal offenses reported 1,870

Forbes Advisors’ used the U.S. Census Bureau, Realtor.com, Economic Policy Institute, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, ShareCare Community Well-Being Index and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“Our ratings take into consideration the city size, crime rate, diversity, unemployment rate and cost of living,” reads the report. “Community amenities such as outdoor activities, public transit and healthcare access also play a factor.”

The following is a full list of the 10 cities to make the report: