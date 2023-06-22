PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Record-breaking travel numbers are causing the Transportation Security Administration to pause an ongoing project at Pensacola International Airport, according to a release Wednesday.

Security checkpoint equipment at the airport is being replaced, but the effort will be on hold as the summer holidays approach. The project is part of a larger modernization effort at the airport that’s already underway.

In addition to improving screening accuracy, the project will “reduce the number of bags diverted for manual screening, and improve passenger throughput,” the release read.

TSA said that the project will resume after Independence Day and pause again for Labor Day travel. Concerns from city and airport officials led the TSA to temporarily pause the project, according to the release.

The airport recommends travelers arrive at least two hours before their departure time to account for TSA lines.