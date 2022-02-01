PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola International Airport got a new look today — and it’s out of this world. The airport is now dubbed the Pensacola Intergalactic Airport ahead of Pensacon 2022.

City officials and Pensacon staff came together at the airport Tuesday to make the yearly announcement ahead of the multi-genre convention.

“We do something that no other airport gets to do and that’s what I’m here to do — to welcome us to the Pensacola Intergalactic Airport,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said.

Organizers say they are excited about the big names that are making their way to Pensacola for Pensacon this year.

“We are welcoming visitors from all over the galaxy this year to the Pensacola Intergalactic Airport,” said Mike Ensley, Pensacon’s founder. “We’ve got big stars like George Takei from Star Trek, Giancarlo Esposito from the The Mandalorian and Star Wars. You’ve got Michael Rooker from Guardians of The Galaxy and The Walking Dead.”

When Pensacon celebrity guests and cosplayers arrive at the airport, they will be greeted with decorations fit for Pensacon — paying tribute to movies and pop culture.



“Pensacon is a place for imagination and it’s for everyone,” cosplayer Kimberly Hewitt said Tuesday. “It’s something that connects everyone in some way. There is something for everybody.”

Each year, Pensacon draws thousands of people from across the world to Pensacola, generating millions of dollars in local commerce.

“It’s a great promotion for our community to others outside the area,” Robinson said. “It’s not just good for our people locally to have the opportunity to do this. But people from all over know Pensacola because of this event.”

For more information about celebrity guests attending, go to Pensacon’s website.

The convention starts Feb. 18 at the Pensacola Bay Center.