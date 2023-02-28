PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is offering another option to pay for parking.

You can still pay at a kiosk or download the PARKPensacola app on your phone but now you can just send a text message.

There are new signs up that tell you the number to text and what to type. From there, it will send you a link and you follow the instructions. You don’t have to set up an account. You choose the area where you’re parking on a map, put in your license plate number and phone number then you enter your payment information.

Mayor D.C. Reeves says he hopes this new pay option is less stressful and will bring more people downtown.

“It may not be the 50 cents an hour that deters you from coming downtown,” Reeves said. “It’s the experience and we’ve made great strides, our parking department has, in continuing to build that as a good experience but we think this is another step. Let’s just make it as easy as possible on everybody.”

You can start using pay-by-text on Wednesday, March 1. This only applies to the parking spots with teal blue signs.