PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola city council approved funding Thursday, Oct. 13, to add police officers to youth football games nearly two weeks after a deadly shooting at Bellview park.

“If you come to a city park in the city of Pensacola, you’re gonna be safe,” said Mayor Grover Robinson. “Your family’s gonna be safe.”

The city council approved nearly $10,000 dollars to put officers at games both in uniform and plain clothes. This adds even more security after the county added extra deputies for the rest of the season.

It’s been nearly two weeks since one man was killed and another injured during a shootout at Bellview Athletic Park while kids were playing football.

“We’ve got to show people that it’s inappropriate to use the excuse of youth’s games to do something crazy that could hurt other people,” said Robinson. “That just is unacceptable.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is still working to arrest those responsible for the shooting.

Sheriff Chip Simmons organized a gun violence roundtable to discuss solutions with the community and elected leaders which is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Brownsville Community Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.