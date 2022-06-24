PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of people in Pensacola protested the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

Supporters of abortion rights stood together downtown lifting their voices in solidarity on Palafox.

“Banning it isn’t going to end it,” said Kenzi Taylor. “All it’s going to do is get rid of the safe option so we’re going to have so many women dying because they can’t take care of this baby.”

The majority of protesters were women but men like Doug Stanford said they support a woman’s right to choose.

“It’s a devastating blow to women’s rights,” said Stanford. “I’m honestly at a loss for words for the fear I have for my daughter, the fear I have for women in my life.”

Off to the side of the protest was Noah Wiggins.

“I’m here because I care about the unborn,” said Wiggins. “I really do.”

He supports the overturning of Roe v Wade. Amid the chants, he said a prayer for the protesters, the Supreme Court justices and all women.

“For the safety of everyone involved,” said Wiggins. “Safety for all mothers going through pregnancy that they may receive the resources they need to carry to term and for the child to have a lovely, productive and safe life.”

Protest organizers said this isn’t the first time they’ve been out here on this issue and they plan to keep fighting back with more protests.