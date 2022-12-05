PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its 2021 report, “Drugs Identified in Deceased Persons by Florida Medical Examiners,” and it said Pensacola was six deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021.

The report from FDLE shows drug deaths increased across the state last year, with fentanyl being the most lethal drug, killing more than 5,700 people in Florida.

Pensacola saw 294 deaths from fentanyl, with one person being under the age of 18. The report shows the most deaths were seen in ages 35 to 50, at 122.

Prescription drugs were the second highest killer in Pensacola, coming in at 487. There was a 36.4 percent increase from 2020, at 347. FDLE said these individuals died with one or more prescription drugs in their system and the drugs were identified as either the cause of death or merely present in the decedent and also may have been mixed with illicit drugs and/or alcohol.

Statewide, cocaine was the second largest killer, with 4,015 deaths. In Pensacola, there were 84 deaths from cocaine with 34 people over the age of 50 as the main victims. According to the report, in 2015 there was a spike in cocaine deaths in Pensacola, coming in at 80. In 2016, there was a drop to 57 deaths, but since then, deaths have spiked to 120 in Pensacola from cocaine.

Methamphetamine deaths came in third in Pensacola, with 218. One person under the age of 18 died from methamphetamine and 87 died between the ages of 35-50. Statewide, there were 2,101 deaths from meth.

8,411 opioid-caused deaths were reported statewide, which is a seven percent increase from last year.

To read the full report, click here.