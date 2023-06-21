PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola’s oldest and largest credit union PenAir has unveiled its vibrant new identity, according to a press release.

The new branding includes a bold color palette and brand voice. These changes have the goal of embodying PenAir’s passion for enhancing lives while adapting to meet the changing needs of its members.

According to the press release, PenAir’s new look pays tribute to its legacy of providing exceptional service and offering a wide range of financial solutions to consumers. Likewise, the dynamic new tone is meant to further the brand’s appeal to current and prospective members.

These rebranding efforts are following PenAir’s conversion to a state-chartered credit union, which expanded its service area from Mobile, Ala. through Tallahassee, Fla.

Delbert Lee Morgan, President and CEO of PenAir Credit Union, commented, “This rebranding effort represents a significant milestone for PenAir, allowing us to communicate our values better and connect with our communities…We are confident that the new look and feel will further solidify our position as a trusted financial partner along the Gulf Coast”.

Following this rebranding, PenAir also introduced some new products and services. These include personalized financial plans, innovative digital banking solutions, competitive loan options, and a range of new savings and investment opportunities.

You can also visit PenAir’s newly redesigned website for more information: www.penair.org