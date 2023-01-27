PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pen Air Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Jan. 26, announcing the new Beulah Road location.

The new facility will be located within the Publix Shopping Center off Beulah Road and serve as a connection point between Baldwin County, Alabama and Escambia County, Florida.

“Beulah was chosen as a direct result of the tremendous growth within the Northwest segment of Escambia County,” Lee Morgan, President and CEO for Pen Air Credit Union, said. “We believe the new location will provide our members a convenient banking center that removes barriers, leverages our digital suite of solutions, and makes banking with Pen Air easier than ever.”

The 1,200 square foot facility will feature a streamlined footprint that Pen Air said enhances the member experience, leveraging a unique tech-friendly design. Members will have the ability to manage their money using Pen Air’s in-house digital solutions. Additionally, the two drive-thru Live Interactive Video Experience machines will provide extended hours and 24/7 ATM access.

“Pen Air is more than a community banking resource,” Morgan said. “Our purpose is to Enhance Lives. Which is why we’re gathered here today. We are officially entering into a partnership with the Beulah community.”

Approximately 20 people attended the brief outdoor ceremony including Robert Jacobson, Pen Air Credit Union Chairman of the Board; Lee Morgan, Pen Air Credit Union President & CEO; Jesse Kirkland, DAG Architects; Michael Clarke, Hanto & Clarke General Contractors; Nick King, Kenneth Horne & Associates, Inc., along with members of Pen Air’s Board of Directors, Executive Team and staff.

Construction on Pen Air’s new Beulah Road location is estimated for completion December 2023.