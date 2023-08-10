PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said this week the city will not host the Pelican Drop downtown on New Year’s Eve because it’s too expensive.

Mayor Reeves had a meeting with everyone who would be involved to find out if it’s feasible to bring it back this year. He said everyone left the meeting on the same page that it likely won’t happen to ring in 2024.

It’s estimated to cost about $200,000 including $20,000 to repair the pelican.

The last Pelican Drop downtown was in 2017 and a group of downtown business owners funded it. Blue Wahoos stadium hosted the Pelican Drop the following two years with a family-friendly event early in the evening.

“It is something that is positive for the community in general but it’s a lot of heavy lifting,” Reeves said. “It’s 50 plus police officers. It’s the fire department. It’s $20,000 in repairs to a pelican. Everything you can think of has a price tag.”

There will still be fireworks downtown. Reeves said local organizations can get a permit and pay for the Pelican Drop but the city won’t be part of it.