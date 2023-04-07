ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help locating a driver who hit and killed an elderly man on I-10 early Friday morning.

FHP said a 79-year-old man from Pensacola was in the eastbound inside lane of I-10 near Mile Marker 8 when a vehicle struck him. The 79-year-old was killed. The vehicle that struck him left the scene.

“Anyone taking a car to the repair shop without a report or anyone you know that has reported damage to their vehicle and “Don’t know what the hit,”‘ FHP Lieutenant Jason King wrote in an email, “any lead to assist with tracking down the individual responsible.”

FHP asks you to call *247 (*FHP) or Crime Stoppers to report any information you have about this incident.