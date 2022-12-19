ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that killed one pedestrian on New Warrington Road in Escambia County.

On Dec. 17, at 10:06 p.m., a pedestrian was attempting to cross State Road 295 (New Warrington Road,) and was struck by a red Ford sedan.

FHP said the pedestrian’s identity has not been released pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.

They said there is an ongoing investigation at this time.