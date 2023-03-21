UPDATE (5:39 p.m.): WKRG has a team on scene and learned more details about the crash.

Authorities said it was a Pensacola Christian student who was doing work around the house and the F-150 ran over the sidewalk and killed the student.

They have a suspect in custody. No names are being released at this time.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a F-150 on Airport Boulevard and Palafox Street in Pensacola Tuesday afternoon.

FHP said the person died while being transported to Sacred Heart Hospital.

There are no additional details at this time and the road will be closed while the Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit works the scene.