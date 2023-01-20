PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pearl Harbor survivor was laid to rest Friday afternoon on board Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Frank Emond passed away last week at the age of 104.

Don Snowden played taps during Emond’s graveside service. Snowden met Emond about 12 years ago. They share a love of music. Snowden was the director of the Pensacola Civic Band and Emond holds the Guinness World Record for oldest musical conductor.

“I invited him to conduct the Pensacola Civic Band and he did it almost every year until he passed away and we’re very proud of him,” Snowden said. “He was a great guy. He loved music.”

There was a flyover as Emond was laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery.

Snowden’s wife, Holly Shelton, said it’s important to honor our last few World War II survivors.

“They’re dying,” Shelton said. “I mean we have so few left and to have a chance to get to know any of them is a privilege and an honor.”

Emond was on board the USS Pennsylvania, part of the Navy Band on the morning of December 7th, 1941, when Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor. He was one of the few remaining survivors of that day.

His family says his life was spent serving God and serving others in his community. Emond’s pastor made that clear Friday before his burial.

“Well done, good and faithful servant, and welcome to your rest, brother,” he said.