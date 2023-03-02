PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola Christian College students were hospitalized Thursday suffering from electric shock, according to a Facebook post from the college.

The incident occurred Thursday morning while the students were working near power lines on campus, according to the college.

The students are receiving care at a local hospital.

Escambia County EMS, Fire and Florida Power & Light responded to the incident.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to the College. The College said they are not releasing any additional details at this time.