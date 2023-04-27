PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — April is Parkinson’s awareness month. Patients and doctors are using this month, and every month, to advocate for deep brain stimulation (DBS) procedure. They say the procedure can improve the quality of life for those living with Parkinson’s disease.

David Henkelman, of Milton, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease when he was 48 years old. The disease caused him to experience tremors, weakness and anxiety among other symptoms.

Henkelman says after undergoing DBS he was able to get his life back.

“It was a scary deal going in but when I came out it was like the whole world opened up to me,” said Henkelman.

The procedure sends electrical pulses to the brain through wires to help control a patient’s motor skills.

“When you’re starting to fall, that’s when the morbidity and fatality comes in,” said Dr. Deborah Boland, a Neurologist at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital. “But prior to that it’s all about quality of life. Although the procedure is brain surgery and it can be scary you have significant changes in quality of life.”

Henkelman got his procedure done at Shands Hospital in Gainsville before it was offered locally. Now, after seeing the need from Parkinson’s patients in the area, the team at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola has performed the DBS procedure 87 times since October 2021.

“You’ll see someone and when you turn it on the shaking stops,” said Dr. Ann Carr, a neurosurgeon at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital. “Turn it off, shakes come right back on. It’s just fantastic. Very rewarding, and something I enjoy doing very much.”

A candidate for DBS is someone who’s had Parkinson’s for four or more years and whose symptoms are not well controlled by medication.

Through his story, Henkelman is encouraging and advocating for those who qualify to get the procedure.

“I can walk,” said Henkelman. “I can walk without falling. I can go out with the kids and play sports in the yard.”

The success of the procedure not only improved his life, but also those closest to him.

“I don’t have to be terrified of if he’s going to get up in the middle of the night to get a glass of water and end up in the ER anymore,” said Henkelman’s daughter, Nikki Conzelman. “So to say it’s been a game changer, I can’t even explain it.”