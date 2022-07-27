ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Administration of the Escambia County School System have said students will have to start paying for lunch unless they are eligible for free or reduced lunch.

Previously, a national waiver created during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic allowed all students to receive free breakfast and lunch. The national waiver has expired, meaning students will have to start paying for their meals again.

If eligible, parents can fill out an application to get their child free or reduced meals. The administration said parents should plan on sending their child money to school for lunch until the application can be approved.