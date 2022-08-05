PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several families are upset after they said a woman pulled a gun during an argument at a trampoline park Thursday night.

“I was scared for my life and my child,” said Felicia Copeland. “That did something to me.”

Copeland said her 14-year-old son called her Thursday night saying a woman had a gun at Sky Zone Trampoline Park on North Davis Highway. She said the woman was yelling at her teenager and others.

“We don’t know her from nowhere,” said Copeland. “Never seen her in my life.”

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the woman is not being charged because she never fired her weapon but she seen was on surveillance video showing her gun during an argument inside and outside the trampoline park.

“This lady is pulling out her firearm, fully loaded and cocking it back and my child is literally standing right in front of her,” said Copeland.

Several of Denise Copeland’s grandkids were there. She wants to know why the woman was allowed to bring the gun in. She said even if the woman didn’t shoot, it could’ve accidentally gone off with kids all around.

“What if that gun would’ve went off while you’re doing all this carrying on and if one of mine would’ve gotten shot, Escambia County wouldn’t have to worry to come get her,” said Denise. “They would’ve been coming to get me.”

This isn’t the first time safety concerns have been brought up at Sky Zone. In January 2021, a TikTok went viral showing people rushing out after a fight and what sounded like gunshots.

“How am I supposed to feel or anyone else supposed to feel when this is a place where kids are supposed to go enjoy and have fun but instead their lives and safety was at jeopardy,” said Felicia said.

WKRG News 5 did reach out to the local and corporate Sky Zone offices Friday afternoon to get comment from them about what happened but we were unable to talk to anyone.