Parent raises concern about pornography in Escambia Co. schools

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A parent raised concerns Tuesday night about pornography being spread and watched by elementary and middle school students in Escambia County.

“I tried to prepare for this today… but there’s no preparing for the things I’m about to tell you,” Kelly Parks said to the Escambia County School Board.

Parks claims a student’s parent sent pornography to their own child who then sent videos and images to other students via a group messaging thread on Snapchat.

She said in April, her students went to C.A. Weis Elementary School. She said her son and a friend came home one day laughing and “acting strange.” She said she confronted her son, who she found out had stolen her tablet from her bedroom and was watching pornography.

“My children have been traumatized,” she said. “My son then perpetrated that trauma upon two other children, and I didn’t know what to do with any of this because nobody is listening.”

Parks said she took her tablet to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and they started investigating. She said they didn’t download the content until August. She then asked them what’s next.

“There’s a parent out there exposing these children and grooming them,” she said. “My kids disconnected, but are these other kids still a part of the group? Do their parents know?”

Parks said it happened again two weeks ago at Bellview Middle School, where her students currently go to school. She said students are also watching sexual videos on school-issued Chromebooks.

“It looks kid-centric when the first page comes up, but as soon as you click “images,” it’s graphic porn and that’s what’s coming through on these Chromebooks while they’re at school,” she said. “The teacher called me to notify me it happened on campus.”

Parks spoke on behalf of two other parents saying something needs to be done to put an end to it. The board did not respond to the comment Tuesday night.