ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen after a vehicle was almost burglarized off the 5300 block of Charter Drive.

Deputies arrested a 15-year-old after the victim spotted two people in his driveway. The pair were spotted walking up to the victim’s vehicle, pulling on its door handles, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

The man chased them away and called deputies. Deputies saw two people, one dressed in all black, and the other in a camo jumpsuit. The 15-year-old was “arrested for attempted vehicle burglary,” according to the post.

Deputies are still on the lookout for the second suspect. If you have any information about this case, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.