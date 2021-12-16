‘Pack the Pirate Ship’ to help those in Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Manna food pantries is hosting “Pack the Pirate Ship” on Dec. 17 for residents in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

“Pack the Pirate Ship” is a food drive event where residents help fill up Manna’s pirate float with non-perishable foods.

Manna is urging residents to come out and donate the following items:

Canned Fruit in 100% Juice (16 oz. and smaller)

Canned Mixed Vegetables (16 oz. and smaller)

Chicken and Tuna (canned and pouches)

Oatmeal (boxes of single-serve packets)

Peanut Butter (1 lb. jars and individual cups)

Microwaveable Dinners (e.g. Hormel Compleats)

Canned Beans

If you would like to donate to the event, simply drive to the location and a volunteer will unload your donations and place them in the float.

The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at two separate locations in Pensacola:

Astro Lincoln in car city at 6350 Pensacola Blvd.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium at 351 West Cedar St.

If you cannot make a food donation, Manna is also accepting monetary donations.

$25 will feed one senior citizen for five days and $50 will provide 30 meals for one child.

Manna cannot accept the following items:

Rusty or unlabeled cans

Perishable items ‘homemade items

Noncommercial canned or packaged foods

Alcoholic beverages

Opened items

For more information, click here or call 850-432-2053.