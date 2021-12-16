‘Pack the Pirate Ship’ to help those in Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Manna food pantries is hosting “Pack the Pirate Ship” on Dec. 17 for residents in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.
“Pack the Pirate Ship” is a food drive event where residents help fill up Manna’s pirate float with non-perishable foods.
Manna is urging residents to come out and donate the following items:
- Canned Fruit in 100% Juice (16 oz. and smaller)
- Canned Mixed Vegetables (16 oz. and smaller)
- Chicken and Tuna (canned and pouches)
- Oatmeal (boxes of single-serve packets)
- Peanut Butter (1 lb. jars and individual cups)
- Microwaveable Dinners (e.g. Hormel Compleats)
- Canned Beans
If you would like to donate to the event, simply drive to the location and a volunteer will unload your donations and place them in the float.
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at two separate locations in Pensacola:
- Astro Lincoln in car city at 6350 Pensacola Blvd.
- Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium at 351 West Cedar St.
If you cannot make a food donation, Manna is also accepting monetary donations.
$25 will feed one senior citizen for five days and $50 will provide 30 meals for one child.
Manna cannot accept the following items:
- Rusty or unlabeled cans
- Perishable items ‘homemade items
- Noncommercial canned or packaged foods
- Alcoholic beverages
- Opened items
For more information, click here or call 850-432-2053.