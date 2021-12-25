‘Pack the Pirate Ship’ raises over 4,500 pounds of food for residents in Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Volunteers from “Pack the Pirate Ship” were able to collect more than 4,500 pounds of food donations for Escambia and Santa Rosa county residents.

The food donations provided an estimated 8,960 healthy meals for those in need. In addition to the food donations, “Pack the Pirate Ship” raised an estimated $7,000 in financial gifts for residents in need.

“Pack the Pirate Ship” is a food drive event that was hosted by Manna food pantries on Dec. 17 in Pensacola. The drive-thru event allowed residents to drop-off non-perishable items that were unloaded by volunteers. The donations were then taken to fill up Manna’s pirate-themed float to give to those in need.