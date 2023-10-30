PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace veteran has pleaded guilty to theft of government money and providing false statements, according to the Department of Justice.

Kevin McMains, 43, falsely claimed that he “suffered catastrophic service-related injuries,” a DOJ news release stated.

Court documents said McMain served in the army for eight years until April 27, 2009. The following day, McMains received a 100% disability rate from the Department of Veterans Affairs for post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the release.

Between May 2009 and February 2023, McMains received payments and services from the V.A., the Social Security Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services.

U.S. Attorney Jason Coody said, “By falsely claiming he suffered catastrophic service-related injuries, McMains selfishly defrauded the federal government, but more significantly stole resources that were intended for the brave men and women who have valiantly served our country.”

McMains gave false information to medical personnel at the V.A. Clinic in Pensacola, which included telling them he had been severely injured in an explosion while serving in Iraq. He also altered a mental health document stating his PTSD was more severe than it was.

Based on his false statements and fraudulent documents, McMains received $683,068.30 in benefit payments and services.

Sentencing for McMains is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2024. The maximum sentence for theft of government money is 10 years in prison and the maximum sentence for providing false statements is five years in prison for each of the charges.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: