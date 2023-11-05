PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One person was shot early Sunday morning in Pensacola’s downtown entertainment area. Pensacola Police say they were called to downtown Pensacola at about 12:30 Sunday morning. They found a person shot near the intersection of Palafox and Romana Streets.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police say two suspects were detained. There’s no word on whether anyone has been charged with a crime at this point. The news release said the victim was shot after an argument. We have reached out to Pensacola Police for more information this morning and are waiting to hear back. We will update this article with new information as we get it.