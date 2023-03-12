UPDATE 8:30 AM: Pensacola Police sent this update identifying the person killed in an early morning shooting Sunday:

Ariyell Triston Thomas, 23, of Pensacola, was shot and killed in the shooting that took place in the parking lot of 3670 N. Palafox St at 1:23 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say one man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning on Palafox Street. They sent this news release before dawn Sunday morning:

One man is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of 3670 N. Palafox At 1:45 a.m. Officers responded to a shots fired call. Once on scene, officers found a male that appeared to be shot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A motive for the shootings remains unclear. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues, but the police department is asking anyone with information to call.

Please contact Detective Skipper at 850-698-0891 with any information regarding the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers line at 850-433-STOP, or send the information via the P3 App on any smartphone.