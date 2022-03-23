ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is in critical condition after crashing his vehicle on I-10.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver, a man 72-years-old, possibly suffered a medical emergency which led to the vehicle leaving the road and collided with multiple traffic barriers. The vehicle then crossed into the westbound lanes of travel on I-10. The passenger, a woman 66-years-old suffered minor injuries.

FHP says both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for their injuries.