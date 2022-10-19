ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Sorrento Road Wednesday night.

Troopers are looking for a white 2005 Toyota Highlander with possible damage to the grill and windshield. The driver is possibly a female, according to FHP. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. on Sorrento Road near Blue Angel Parkway.

The SUV collided with two people on a tandem bicycle. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and the other cyclist was taken to Baptist Hospital.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to dial *FHP (*347).