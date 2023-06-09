PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A person is dead after a house fire in Pensacola that happened Friday morning, according to a release from the City of Pensacola.

The release said the Pensacola Fire Department was called to a house fire on Mallory Street around 10:15 a.m. Friday. The first crew arrived at the home by 10:19 a.m.

Firefighters were told at least one person was possibly trapped inside and began an “aggressive and thorough search of the home.” Crews were able to find the person during the search, however, they were pronounced dead on the scene.

No one else was inside the home during the search.