ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ohio woman was arrested in Escambia County after allegedly trying to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Unions in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Michelle Renee Moore, 41, was charged with attempted grand theft, fraudulently using personal identification information concerning another person without consent, possession of a counterfeit license, passing a forge instrument and scheme to defraud.

On July 20, 2022, a detective with the Gulf Breeze Police Department contacted ECSO in reference to Moore attempting to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Union locations.

The different Navy Federal Credit Unions are as follows:

4891 U.S. 90

6200 North Davis Highway

1531 East Nine Mile Road

1153 Gulf Breeze Parkway

The Gulf Breeze PD detective said the Gulf Breeze Navy Federal was notified of Moore prior to her coming to the bank in Gulf Breeze. The detective said Moore had a fraudulent South Carolina driver’s license, Visa debit card and check with the name “Jennifer I. Rivera.”

According to the arrest report, Moore tried to deposit a fake check in the amount of $2,700, at the Navy Federal on East Nine Mile Road. Moore allegedly tried to present a fake identification in the name of a victim. The transaction was declined, and she left the bank, according to the arrest report. Deputies said prior to coming to that bank, she had already gone to the Pace location and the Davis Highway location.

Moore was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Dec. 12, on a $40,000 bond.