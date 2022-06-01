PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — June 1 marks the start of hurricane season. With the tropics becoming more active, emergency managers are urging residents to get prepared.

Escambia County’s emergency manager Travis Tompkins said Wednesday the county has been pushing residents to get their hurricane plan ready, including knowing their evacuation route, as well as making efforts to protect their home and prepare for times without power.

“One thing we want to stress to everybody is making sure people are weather aware,” said Tompkins. “We live on the Gulf Coast. It’s not a matter of if — it’s a matter of when. We want our citizens now to make sure they can sustain themselves potentially up to a week, depending on the storm. We want to make sure everyone has those supplies on hand to make sure they’re prepared for it.”

Officials said preparing now can help save lives in case disaster strikes.

“We can make sure preparedness, response and recovery are as smooth as possible,” said Tompkins.

For more information and tips on how you should prepare, go to Escambia County’s website.