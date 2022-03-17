PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Spring Break means more people on the roadways and at our Gulf Coast beaches.

Major crashes on Interstate 10 in the last week and a risk of rip currents have officials warning locals and tourists to stay safe.

“We want to support the fact that people want to visit our beaches and visit our towns,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Jason King. “We just want them to leave here alive and safe.”

Two crashes on Interstate 10, one in Escambia County Tuesday and another in Santa Rosa County late Wednesday, have taken the lives of two men and injured more than a dozen people, some critically.

All of those killed or injured are from out of town.

“We do see an increase (in crashes) during spring break time of traffic,” said King. “We all know when your traffic increases, the chances of a crash increases, which in turn increases your chances of being involved in an fatal crash.”

The Florida Highway Patrol is encouraging drivers to be safe during this time.

“These ladies and gentleman that are coming from out of town don’t know our area that well; don’t know the roadways that well; and then you add inclement weather to that situation, and it can just lead to a major disaster,” said King.

Dangers still remain for those spring breakers who make it to the beach.

Wednesday afternoon, Pensacola lifeguards and Escambia County Fire Rescue responded and helped save four swimmers. Two of the swimmers were transported to the hospital.

“It is spring break right now. The beach is incredibly busy. It’s a beautiful, sunny day. We encourage people to swim in front of the lifeguards if the flag color permits it,” said Pensacola Beach Water Safety Captain Jake Wilson. “If we are red flags, do not get in the water.”

With a high risk of rip currents the next few days, lifeguards are watching closely.

“Now with the crowds and the surf building, we do expect to be a little bit busier,” said Wilson.

Lifeguards are hopeful locals and spring breakers put safety first to avoid another rescue.