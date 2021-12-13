Northwest Floridians fill van with donations to send to tornado survivors

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — People across Northwest Florida are helping those who survived the tornadoes in Kentucky and Tennessee.

“We’ve got some good things here,” Dr. Gloria Horning said. ” We’ve got sweaters, and blankets and things for children.”

For the past few days, generous Floridians have been dropping off donations at Gloria Horning’s house. Her friend, Sarah Coutu, used to live in Milton but now lives in Dresden, Tenn., which is an area that’s seen a lot of damage in the northwestern part of the Volunteer State.

“She contacted me, and I started the drive, and Pensacola has come through again,” Horning said.

They’ve collected clothes, hygiene items, water filters and more for the people who’ve lost nearly everything they own.

Her crew planned to leave Monday morning, but there’s been a delay. She was away from home when someone said they were bringing some donations. As she was heading back to her house, she was rear-ended.

“A guy just rammed right into the back of my truck,” she said. “I mean rammed it. My shoulder’s all messed up… my truck is messed up.”

That’s not stopping her. She steps up to help after nearly every natural disaster. She’s trained in disaster preparedness and cares a lot about helping people who may be in the same situation she was in last year.

“I know how much it means to people,” she said. “When Sally hit, I lost everything and people came to my rescue from all over the United States, and it’s things like that… you go, ‘Wow, that’s why I do what I do.'”

Even though her truck is damaged, she does have a van on the way to take the donations Tuesday to Tennessee.