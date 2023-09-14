ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies arrested a man in Escambia County after they found multiple drugs and guns inside a home where he was located, according to a post on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Deputies arrested Diontress Leverette, 32, on Sept. 13 when they executed a search warrant at a home on North L Street. Inside the home, deputies reportedly found five guns, cocaine, marijuana and a large amount of cash.

Leverette had a warrant out on him in connection with two counts of battery and damage to property. He led deputies on a foot chase before he was eventually captured and taken into custody, according to the post.

Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation.