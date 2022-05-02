(WKRG) — Animal shelters in Northwest Florida are participating in BISSELL’s “Empty the Shelters” event.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation will drop pet adoption fees to $25 at participating shelters, with fees will be waived entirely for some shelters. The foundation will cover adoption fees in 45 states and Canada, with almost 300 participating shelters.

Escambia Co.

The Pensacola Humane Society will participate in the event from May 3 to May 7 and from May 10 to May 14. Fees will be waived for all cats and dogs, according to a news release from the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Santa Rosa Co.

Santa Rosa County Animal Services will also participate in “Empty the Shelters” from May 2 to May 14. All adoption fees will drop to $5. For more information about adoptable pets, click the link here.

Okaloosa Co.

The Panhandle Animal Welfare society will drop their adoption fees to $25 from May 2 to May 15. PAWS will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 752 Lovejoy Road NW in Fort Walton Beach. Hours will be extended Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the adoption event. For a list of adoptable pets, click the link here.

The Human Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport will also be participating in the event. For more information, click here.