ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents located within North Davis Neighborhood will have a chance to “dispose of items such as old furniture, appliances and household waste free of charge” Wednesday.
You are free to participate if you are located in the blue highlighted area in the map below.
You must have all your items for pickup on the curb by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24.
Eligible Items:
- Household appliances and electronics
- Household junk and debris
- Bicycles and toys
- Old furniture and mattresses
- Barbecue grills
- Household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)
- Tires (limit 10 per household)
Items NOT eligible for removal:
- Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)
- Explosives or ammunition
- Auto parts
- Dirt or sod
- Vehicles or vessels
- 55-gallon drums of fluids
You can see when your next neighborhood cleanup is on this interactive map.