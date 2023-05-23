ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents located within North Davis Neighborhood will have a chance to “dispose of items such as old furniture, appliances and household waste free of charge” Wednesday.

You are free to participate if you are located in the blue highlighted area in the map below.

You must have all your items for pickup on the curb by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

Eligible Items:

Household appliances and electronics

Household junk and debris

Bicycles and toys

Old furniture and mattresses

Barbecue grills

Household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)

Tires (limit 10 per household)

Items NOT eligible for removal:

Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)

Explosives or ammunition

Auto parts

Dirt or sod

Vehicles or vessels

55-gallon drums of fluids

You can see when your next neighborhood cleanup is on this interactive map.