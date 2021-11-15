Nonstop flights to New York from Pensacola International Airport provided by Delta

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Delta is providing nonstop flights from Pensacola International Airport to New York.

Starting Saturday, Dec 18 Delta will provide direct flights to LaGuardia Airport and will run this service through Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

“It’s always great to see more destination options at Pensacola International Airport, both for our residents looking to travel and for visitors who want to experience everything our beautiful city has to offer. Having a direct connection between Pensacola and an iconic destination like New York City speaks volumes about the success of our airport, and I look forward to continuing to grow and offer even more flight options for travelers.” Mayor Grover Robinson

The ERJ 175 will arrive in Pensacola 11:30 a.m and depart for LaGuardia at 12:30 p.m. The flight is two and a half hours long.