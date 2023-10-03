PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — 4EVR DEZ announced its Prom Trunk Show dates for the 2024 high school prom season on Monday.

High school students looking for free formal wear for the prom season will have their opportunity from Feb. 24-25, 2024, and March 23-24, 2024. In order to be eligible, you must register at the Project Formal website.

4EVR DEZ is based in Escambia County. It is a nonprofit promoting projects throughout the Northwest Florida area “to enrich the lives of students by empowering them with opportunities that promote inclusion and equality,” a release reads in part. Project Formal is the nonprofit’s lead movement.

The nonprofit has served over 180 students from Escambia County to Walton County with free formal wear. It receives free formal wear through business partnerships and community dress drives. It has partnered with Dillard’s, Nixon’s Formal Wear, Jen’s Designer Deals, Bridal Suite and The Bridal Loft over the past year to provide free dresses.

The aforementioned trunk shows are the signature events where the nonprofit offers free dresses, accessories and alterations.

“All students have the chance to shine,” 4EVR DEZ volunteer Suzi Murphy said.

4EVR DEZ has also partnered with Big Brother’s Big Sisters of NWFL, Take Stock in Children, NWF Health Network and the Children’s Home Society Navigator’s Program to provide underserved students with formal wear.

4EVR DEZ Chief Executive Officer Taxie Lambert named the nonprofit after her daughter, Desirea Sierra, who died at the age of 11 through an act of domestic violence. From there, the mission has been to ensure all students have the opportunity to attend formal school events in high school.

“There is no reason for any student not to attend a formal event at school due to a lack of formal attire,” Lambert said. “Not only are we serving underserved students but we are also looking out for the single parent and unforeseen hardships. Gifting formal wear to high school students allows the student to have ownership of an item. The student may choose to sell, lend or donate the dress empowering them to make their own choice without the guilt of the financial expense if they would have bought the formal wear outright.”

The nonprofit also assists with tuxedo rentals when funding is available.