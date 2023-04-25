PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded $24 million for three projects in the Pensacola and Perdido Bay Watersheds.

The grant will help pay for oyster restoration and recycling efforts, as well as restoring Perdido watersheds.

“This really provides a great opportunity to improve the conditions of Pensacola Bay and Perdido Bay. Not only in terms of habitat restoration but in terms of water quality as a whole,” said Executive Director of Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary Program, Matt Posner.

As part of the Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary program’s initiative, 1,482 acres of oyster habitat in Pensacola Bay will be restored over the next 10 years.

“This is really an opportunity to advance legacy coastal restoration,” said Posner. “For example, we’ve lost almost 85 percent of our oyster habitat over the last 40-50 years.”

A project to revitalize the shoreline is also planned, including new partnerships with private property owners.

“We saw here in 2020 with hurricane Sally just how many of those traditional stabilization approaches were destroyed and many property owners were faced with a five or six-figure bill to replace those,” said Posner.

Local environmental groups, like the Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary Program, The Nature Conservancy, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, are teaming up to maintain the Gulf Coast’s natural beauty.

“We completed a survey of around 800 community members about 2 years ago and what they told us is what they value most about living in this region is access the natural resources and the desire to have fishable and swimmable waters for all,” said Posner.